O’Mara And Gillibrand, Both Working On Different Fronts, To Help Farmers

By Brian O'Neil
wlea.net
 5 days ago

Text From Senator Kirsten Gillbrand, it’s what she said at this morning’s hearing:. “I call this hearing of the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security to order. Thank you all for joining us this morning as the subcommittee meets to receive testimony on the growing need to modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order System to bring the nation’s dairy pricing into the 21st century market.

