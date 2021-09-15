CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining Stock News: Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) Obtains Drill Permits and Signs Drill Contract and Landowner Agreements for the Elmtree Gold Project

Edmonton, Alberta - September 15, 2021 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) ("Founders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its work authorization from the New Brunswick Mining Recorder's Office. The government permit allows Founders to commence diamond drilling on the Elmtree Gold Project in northeastern New Brunswick, where it has signed landowner access agreements across the 1063-hectare property. The Company is also pleased to announce the signing of a drilling contract with Cartwright Drilling Inc. of Goose Bay, Newfoundland, to conduct a diamond drill program on the Elmtree property, with a planned October 2021 start date.

