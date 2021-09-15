Mining Stock News: Founders Metals (TSXV: FDR) Obtains Drill Permits and Signs Drill Contract and Landowner Agreements for the Elmtree Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the size of the drill-ready "Solar Lithium Project" in Nevada. The project has increased from 3,202 acres to now totaling approximately 5,500 acres prospective for lithium. Cruz is in the process of applying for a drill permit and expects to be drilling this project as soon as possible. Nevada is the go-to address for North American lithium production and Cruz is extremely pleased to be able to increase its footprint in this world-class district, directly bordering American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Lithium prices have recently broken out to 3-year highs and investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

