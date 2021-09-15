CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Superradiance of bacteriochlorophyll c aggregates in chlorosomes of green photosynthetic bacteria

By Tomáš Malina
Nature.com
 5 days ago

The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 1, where the emitting dipole strength of “Fast-method” agg. was incorrectly given as “78”. The correct value is “33.2”. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Chemical Physics and Optics, Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Charles University, Prague,...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Disruption of insect immunity using analogs of the pleiotropic insect peptide hormone Neb-colloostatin: a nanotech approach for pest control II

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87878-5, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Patryk Nowicki was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Animal Physiology and Development, Institute of Experimental Biology, Faculty of Biology, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Uniwersytetu Poznańskiego Str. 6, 61-614, Poznań, Poland’, ‘Faculty of Chemistry, University in Wrocław, F. Joliot-Curie Str. 14, 50-383, Wrocław, Poland’, and ‘Faculty of Chemistry, Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań, Uniwersytetu Poznańskiego Str. 8, 61-614, Poznań, Poland’. The correct affiliation is listed below.
WILDLIFE
pv-magazine.com

Designer bacteria for energy storage

Beyond the batteries that will represent the bulk of the energy storage capacity needed to keep the energy transition moving forward, a variety of other chemical conversion processes promises to address needs for long-term energy storage, as well as a range of other smaller scale use cases in chemical production and other areas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Epitopes for a 2019-nCoV vaccine

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-020-0377-z, published online 24 February 2020. The article Epitopes for a 2019-nCoV vaccine, written by Guglielmo Lucchese, was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 17, pages 539–540, the author decided to opt...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Bacteria could learn to predict the future

New research from Washington University in St. Louis suggests that bacteria could learn from the past to predict the future. Using computer simulations and a simple theoretical model, Mikhail Tikhonov and co-authors published a paper in eLife that shows how bacteria could adapt to a fluctuating environment by learning its statistical regularities—for example, which nutrients tend to be correlated—and do so faster than evolutionary trial-and-error would normally allow.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Successful artificial reefs depend on getting the context right due to complex socio-bio-economic interactions

The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 8, which was incorrectly given as ‘CNRS, Ifremer, IRD, MARBEC, Univ. Montpellier, Montpellier, France’. The correct affiliation is listed below. MARBEC, Univ. Montpellier, CNRS, Ifremer, IRD, Sète, France. The original Article has been corrected. UMMISCO, Sorbonne Université, SU, Institut...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unveiling the Nottingham Inversion Instability during the thermo-field emission from refractory metal micro-protrusions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94443-7, published online 26 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Introduction where,. “Let us recall the Nottingham effect comes from the energy balance between the mean energy of the emitted electrons \(\left\langle {\epsilon_{{{\text{out}}}} } \right\rangle\) and that of the replacing...
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Bacteria That Shove Harder, Move Further

Simulations show that the harder bacteria in a swarm push against one another, the more likely they are to go on long “walks.”. Swarms of bacteria seem to house miscreants. In such dense clusters, bacteria push and shove against each other like concertgoers in a mosh pit. Statistical physics models predict that individual bacteria shouldn’t be able to burst through the crowd and diffuse long distances, yet, bafflingly, some bacteria do exactly that. Now, using simulations, Siddhartha Mukherjee and colleagues at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, India, have come up with a possible cause for this unexpected behavior: The push of the bacteria against one another can, if it is strong enough, change the flow pattern within the colony such that this “super” diffusion can happen [1].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multistep nucleation of anisotropic molecules

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25586-4, published online 06 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the subsection “Real-space density profiles of metastable clusters and critical nuclei” of the “Results” section. The hyperlinks to Fig. 3—Fig. 3, Fig. 3a, Fig. 3b, Fig. 3c—are mistakenly hyperlinked to Fig. 2.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01097-4, published online 5 August 2021. In the version of this Article initially published, an error appeared in the Data Availability statement in the url “http://www.pik-potsdam.de/caesar/AMOC_slowdown/”. The site link has been corrected to read: “http://www.pik-potsdam.de/~caesar/AMOC_slowdown/”. The original Article has been corrected in the online version...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Functional basis of electron transport within photosynthetic complex I

Photosynthesis and respiration rely upon a proton gradient to produce ATP. In photosynthesis, the Respiratory Complex I homologue, Photosynthetic Complex I (PS-CI) is proposed to couple ferredoxin oxidation and plastoquinone reduction to proton pumping across thylakoid membranes. However, little is known about the PS-CI molecular mechanism and attempts to understand its function have previously been frustrated by its large size and high lability. Here, we overcome these challenges by pushing the limits in sample size and spectroscopic sensitivity, to determine arguably the most important property of any electron transport enzyme – the reduction potentials of its cofactors, in this case the iron-sulphur clusters of PS-CI (N0, N1 and N2), and unambiguously assign them to the structure using double electron-electron resonance. We have thus determined the bioenergetics of the electron transfer relay and provide insight into the mechanism of PS-CI, laying the foundations for understanding of how this important bioenergetic complex functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: A sustainable strategy for Open Streets in (post)pandemic cities

Correction to: Communications Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/s42005-021-00688-z, published online 26 August 2021. The original version of Fig. 2 was rendered incorrectly by the publisher and some elements of panels (a), (b) and (c) were missing. It has been replaced with the correct version in both the HTML and PDF version of the article.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Non-invasive assessment of exfoliated kidney cells extracted from urine using multispectral autofluorescence features

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89758-4, published online 20 May 2021. In the original version of this Article Saabah B. Mahbub and Long T. Nguyen were omitted as equally contributing authors. Additionally, Sonia Saad and Ewa M. Goldys were omitted as jointly supervised authors. This error has now been corrected in...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A CRISPR/Cas9 genetically engineered organoid biobank reveals essential host factors for coronaviruses

Rapid identification of host genes essential for virus replication may expedite the generation of therapeutic interventions. Genetic screens are often performed in transformed cell lines that poorly represent viral target cells in vivo, leading to discoveries that may not be translated to the clinic. Intestinal organoids are increasingly used to model human disease and are amenable to genetic engineering. To discern which host factors are reliable anti-coronavirus therapeutic targets, we generate mutant clonal IOs for 19 host genes previously implicated in coronavirus biology. We verify ACE2 and DPP4 as entry receptors for SARS-CoV/SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV respectively. SARS-CoV-2 replication in IOs does not require the endosomal Cathepsin B/L proteases, but specifically depends on the cell surface protease TMPRSS2. Other TMPRSS family members were not essential. The newly emerging coronavirus variant B.1.1.7, as well as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV similarly depended on TMPRSS2. These findings underscore the relevance of non-transformed human models for coronavirus research, identify TMPRSS2 as an attractive pan-coronavirus therapeutic target, and demonstrate that an organoid knockout biobank is a valuable tool to investigate the biology of current and future emerging coronaviruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: European primary forest database v2.0

The original version of this Data Descriptor omitted the following information from the Acknowledgements:. This study was realized and funded by the project “Policy and on-ground action for primary forest protection, boreal and temperate primary forests” funded through the Griffith University (Australia) and implemented by the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS) and Wild Europe Initiative as well as the Naturwald Akademie. Additional funding derive from the European Commission (Marie Sklodowska‐Curie fellowship to FMS, project FORESTS & CO, #658876).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER

