Recapping a Historic Career

(Wednesday, September 15; Sioux Center, Iowa) Within the four coordinates of The Defender Way, Dordt University’s athletic department mission, are commitments to academic development and the pursuit of championships. Matthew Van Eps, a 2021 Dordt graduate, pursued both successfully. He finished with a 3.75 GPA in Engineering to go along with his success on the track, winning five NAIA National Championships and earning NAIA All-American honors 11 times. Van Eps has been nominated for the Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award, which is given to student-athletes who excel academically, athletically and in servant leadership.