CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Center, IA

Recapping a Historic Career

dordt.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wednesday, September 15; Sioux Center, Iowa) Within the four coordinates of The Defender Way, Dordt University’s athletic department mission, are commitments to academic development and the pursuit of championships. Matthew Van Eps, a 2021 Dordt graduate, pursued both successfully. He finished with a 3.75 GPA in Engineering to go along with his success on the track, winning five NAIA National Championships and earning NAIA All-American honors 11 times. Van Eps has been nominated for the Dr. LeRoy Walker Champions of Character Award, which is given to student-athletes who excel academically, athletically and in servant leadership.

www.dordt.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux Center, IA
State
Minnesota State
Sioux Center, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#College Athletics#Dordt University#Naia#All American#Defender#Gpac#Athletic Communications#Electrical Engineering#Nova Tech Engineering

Comments / 0

Community Policy