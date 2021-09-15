CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Layin’ It On the Line: From the NBA to annuities, from free throws to guaranteed income

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read an article about Shaquille O’Neal and his post-basketball life that was truly amazing. Did you know in his 19-year NBA career he earned a total of $292 million in compensation? He was the highest-paid player over that time period, making enough money for a couple of hundred families to live in complete comfort. With the athlete’s age, we have watched salaries skyrocket to levels we cannot comprehend as just regular folks.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annuities#Financial Security#Buick#Icy Hot#Reebok#Arizona Tea#Syndicated Columnists#Boss Financial#Chambers St Suite 250
chatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: 3 best PF free agents with Paul Millsap gone

Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, Chicago Bulls Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. It was a tough week for the Chicago Bulls‘ front office in trying to fill the looming need at the four ahead of the start of Training Camp and the preseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley managed to miss on both veteran power forwards Paul Millsap and LaMarcus Aldridge at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA salaries: The guarantee dates this season

Although they are not as prevalent as in the NFL, there are many non-guaranteed contracts in the NBA. Those deals have guarantee dates on them. If a player is waived by that day, they don’t get the rest of the money on their contract. If they stick around, more guaranteed money comes their way.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkcitynews.net

Incoming Duke star has NIL deal from NBA 2K22

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has signed a name, image and likeness deal to become the first college basketball player featured in the video game NBA 2K22. A potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 forward from Seattle announced the deal in a video on Instagram on Friday -- the day the game was released.
NBA
ClutchPoints

4 standout NBA cards from the iconic 2008 Topps Chrome set

If you study sports, you know 2008 was a very memorable year for the NBA and its fans. This was the year the Boston Celtics won their 17th title and Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook entered the league. For collectors, this was the moment when Topps unleashed a product that will become a staple in the hobby: Topps Chrome.
NBA
FanSided

Pelicans: Why Zion Williamson will lead the NBA in free throws

Zion Williamson made his mark on the NBA in his first full season for the New Orleans Pelicans. The young star was the best post player in the league, putting up otherworldly shooting percentages and proving himself nearly unstoppable. Teams resorted to fouling Zion Williamson, a lot, which led to...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy