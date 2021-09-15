CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tech Matters: Working remote? Watch out for malicious work docs

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many companies have delayed or reversed their plans to bring workers back into the office because of the surge in COVID cases, you shouldn’t be surprised to know that cybercriminals have seized the opportunity to ramp up efforts to attack employees who work remotely. Malicious office documents proved to be an efficient and effective way to attack unsuspecting remote workers since the pandemic began, and just when we thought the virus was under control, the delta variant brought a new wave of infections and, in turn, an extension of work-from-home arrangements. Cybercriminals rejoiced because it is easier for them to slip through a home network even with installed antivirus software than one heavily protected at a corporation.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

How employers monitor employees working remotely

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has forced many employers into having their employees work from home. Some managers are skittish about this and monitor remote work through the devices you use. Security expert Scott Schaffer explains how you can be monitored remotely:. Corporate email: Email administrators can see everything...
MICROSOFT
Computerworld

8 surprising ways remote work helps business

The rise of remote work is arguably the biggest change in how we work since the introduction of the networked PC. Yet so many unknowns remain. When will pandemic-mandated remote work end? We don’t know. What percentage of those now working from home will return to office work? We don’t...
ECONOMY
UPI News

Remote work curbs communication, collaboration, study finds

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- When employees work remotely, lines of communication between colleagues, teams and departments get severed, according to new research. The study of 61,000 Microsoft employees -- published Thursday in the journal Nature Human Behavior -- found remote work led to more siloed lines of communication and fewer real-time conversations.
TECHNOLOGY
The Windows Club

Fix Superscript not working in Google Docs

If Superscript is not working in Google Docs then this post is sure to help you. You may experience this issue when you apply superscript to the text in Google Docs by using the shortcut key. In most cases, it has been seen that the issue is caused due to some conflicting browser extensions and corrupted cookie or cache data.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Personal Data#Google Docs#Covid#Atlas Vpn#Google Sheets#Wi Fi#Gmail
makeuseof.com

10 Notable Tech Companies That Allow You to Work Remotely

With a growing demand for work-from-home (WFH) job opportunities, remote work is no longer a temporary workaround for companies. More and more organizations, especially tech companies, are hiring employees for remote openings. This article will discuss some of the top tech companies that offer jobs in remote and work-from-home positions.
ECONOMY
threatpost.com

5 Steps For Securing Your Remote Work Space

With so many people still working from home, cybercriminals are trying to cash in. Cyberattacks have increased 300% and the risk of losing important data or being compromised is much greater at home. Here are five recommendations for securing your home office. 1. Use a VPN. Whether you’re connecting to...
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

Remote Work Goes 'Luxury', But Many May Be Left Out

Virtual reality meetings, $7,000 all-in-one kits and digital hot desking: Big Tech is rolling out premium tools as the work-from-home era looks set to last well beyond the pandemic. But experts warn that while top-of-the-line features may benefit privileged Americans, millions of others can barely access remote work tools already...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Is remote working good or bad? Big tech companies just can't seem to decide

I'm getting a bit confused by tech companies' thinking around the future of remote working, and I imagine I'm not the only one. Months of working from home have made many businesses and their employees question whether the typical 9-5 working model is necessary in an age where work is increasingly done in front of a computer that provides instantaneous connection to anyone, anywhere in the world.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Beta News

Remote working needs a change in security mindset

Although COVID-19 has meant a change to remote working, six out of 10 respondents to a new survey by Thales are still relying on traditional security tools and 44 percent are not confident in their ability to scale to remote work. The study of 2,600 IT decision makers, commissioned by...
TECHNOLOGY
commercialintegrator.com

Microsoft Says Remote Work Hampers Productivity, Innovation

Although communication technologies like videoconferencing and collaboration tools helped organizations everywhere adapt to the challenges of the pandemic and shift to a remote work model, we quickly began seeing how virtual collaboration doesn’t quite add up to what we were able to do in an in-person setting. Workers began reporting...
TECHNOLOGY
tweaklibrary.com

How to Fix Voice Typing Not Working in Google Docs

Voice typing is one of the many useful features of Google Docs & is used popularly. But this speech-to-text feature doesn’t always work as intended. If you too are facing the same problem & are looking for the fix, you are at the right place. Once you follow these step-by-step instructions surely, you will be able to get Gboard voice typing not working fixed.
SOFTWARE
securitymagazine.com

Remote work presents challenges for IT leaders

Remote work has become the new normal for many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in working from home introduces new risks that IT professionals are struggling to manage with existing security tools, according to a new study. The 2021 Thales Access Management Index, a global survey of...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Remote work is here to stay. Here are the cybersecurity risks.

The delta variant continues to dash or delay return-to-work plans, but before your company institutes work-from-home-forever plans, you need to ensure that your workforce is prepared to face the cybersecurity implications of long-term remote work. So far in 2021, CrowdStrike has already observed over 1,400 "big game hunting" ransomware incidents...
TECHNOLOGY
techgig.com

5 Highest-paying jobs for remote working in 2021

Amid the pandemic, there has been a drastic shift as companies shifted to remote working and have continued to work from home for the past year. But with the companies planning to reopen offices since the covid pandemic is a bit under control. This is making employees watch out for new jobs that can allow them to work from home. There are plenty of people that are now working remotely and want to continue this.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
48north.com

Working Remotely from the Boat

Having a reliable internet setup is key to staying connected while on the water, but being able to work from the boat adds some additional challenges. I’ve done it for years, and have found a number of things that help make it easy to do while providing a quality experience.
CARS
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
finance-commerce.com

Who are the winners of remote work?

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Who wins and who loses when companies can hire from anywhere?. Some employees and freelancers who can work remotely will have vastly expanded...
ECONOMY
Wired

How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy