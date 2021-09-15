Tech Matters: Working remote? Watch out for malicious work docs

As many companies have delayed or reversed their plans to bring workers back into the office because of the surge in COVID cases, you shouldn’t be surprised to know that cybercriminals have seized the opportunity to ramp up efforts to attack employees who work remotely. Malicious office documents proved to be an efficient and effective way to attack unsuspecting remote workers since the pandemic began, and just when we thought the virus was under control, the delta variant brought a new wave of infections and, in turn, an extension of work-from-home arrangements. Cybercriminals rejoiced because it is easier for them to slip through a home network even with installed antivirus software than one heavily protected at a corporation.