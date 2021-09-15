Submit Press Release Phi Kappa Phi Accepting Applications for $100,000 Excellence in Innovation Award

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, is now accepting applications for its 2022 Excellence in Innovation Award. The deadline for interested institutions to apply for the $100,000 award is Dec. 15, 2021. Awarded each biennium, the...

Petoskey News-Review

AAUW accepting applications for Fall Education Award

GAYLORD — The American Association of University Women Gaylord Area Branch is seeking applicants for its Fall Education Award. At least one $1,000 award will be granted to an Otsego County woman continuing her schooling after a year or more away from the educational setting or who has completed one or more years of uninterrupted undergraduate study at the university level.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
The Daily Collegian

Submit 2022 Impact Award nominations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) is searching for Penn State faculty who work at the intersection of technology and pedagogy to improve the classroom experience. Those who do can be nominated for the 2022 TLT Impact Award. The call for nominations for the 2022 TLT...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
thenewjournalandguide.com

KAPPAS Will Award $100,000 Gift To Hampton University During Homecoming

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. means many different things to its members—Achievement, Fellowship, Brotherhood, Mentoring, The Bond, Patriotism, Youth Development, Community Service, etc. Founded on a cold Thursday evening, January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, for over 110 years, Kappa Alpha Psi has continued to...
HAMPTON, VA
wilmington.edu

Phi Theta Kappa

Wilmington College has a long-honored tradition with members of Phi Theta Kappa. As a continuous member of the Phi Theta Kapp Honor Roll, Wilmington College strives to make the transfer process accessible and affordable while celebrating the hard work and dedication of our Phi Theta Kappa students. As a member...
WILMINGTON, OH
Student Life

Former Beta Theta Pi house converted to transfer student housing as some remaining Beta members relocate to Alpha Delta Phi house

Without enough members to fill their fraternity house, some Beta Theta Pi brothers have moved into the Alpha Delta Phi house, while Beta’s house, House 22, has been converted into transfer student housing for the 2021-2022 academic year. The changes to on-campus fraternity housing come amid the continued activism of...
COLLEGES
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Phi Delta Kappa Readies Members for Service With Virtual Retreat

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Delta Chapter recently hosted a Sisterhood retreat in the Fellowship Hall of Historic Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. Using the theme, ‘Strengthening the Links of Sisterhood by Connecting Our Minds and Hearts,’ the planning committee facilitated activities that allowed members to reconnect, to get to know former and newly inducted members, fellowship with each other, and plan for the 2021-22 sororal year. Members joined virtually as well as in person, where all participated in interactive, thought provoking and engaging activities. In addition to the activities, the chapter held a special recognition, and a moment of silence was given to pay tribute to the late Chapter President, Betty LeRoy. After many years of dedication to the National Sorority and the Delta Delta Chapter, Mrs. LeRoy passed on July 8, 2021. She was loyal to her chapter, her community, and the education profession. The day of sisterhood bonding ended with gifts of gratitude for the new Chapter President, member Maria Pearson-Cole, who graciously took the lead to serve as President after the untimely death of Mrs. LeRoy. To thank Mrs. Cole for her willingness to serve, chapter members presented her with a Sisterhood Pamper Pack and a financial token of their gratitude. As a professional organization of well-trained and effective educators in all components of the learning spectrum, the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. is dedicated to training youth and adults to develop and enhance those skills, abilities, attitudes and ethics that will prepare them to function successfully in a democratic society. Education is the vehicle by which they can pursue their dreams, discover new vistas, seek self-actualization and achieve extraordinary accomplishments. Shown are the sorors enjoying the day of re-connecting.
EDUCATION
Clock Online

GradGuard Launches New Website as College Risks Rise and Adoption of its Innovative Student Programs Soars

Improvements to member experience, performance, and brand identity enable college students and their families to protect their investment from the risks of college life. Phoenix, AZ (September 15, 2021): GradGuard, one of the largest providers of student insurance programs in the country, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, gradguard.com. The new website, which is ADA and PCI compliant, comes as nearly 20 million college students and their families make one of the largest investments in their lives.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Republic

Good News: The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts 8 new Solano members

FAIRFIELD — Eight college students with ties to Solano County were tapped this spring to join the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society. Kathryn Ross of Benicia; Stephanie Frey of Fairfield; Emanuel Marie Rosario of Fairfield; Jaime Curtis of Vallejo; Jordan Curtis of Vallejo and Rafael Yambao of Vallejo were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi for all academic disciplines at California State University, San Jose.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
ladailypost.com

Phi Beta Kappa Hosting Picnic At Urban Park Sept. 19

Sunday afternoon, Sept. 19, the Los Alamos Phi Beta Kappa Association will hold a picnic starting at 1:30 p.m. at Urban Park. Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest undergraduate honor society in the United States, inducting new members annually into its chapters at colleges and universities across the country. PBK has about 260 members in Los Alamos County (1.5% of the county’s population).
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
wktn.com

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Releases Minutes from September Meeting

Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met for a tour of Pathway Tables Factory northeast of Upper Sandusky on September 11 at 10 a.m. Noah Lucas guided 17 members through the process of making beautiful live edge tables from Ohio’s hardwood trees such as maple, oak, ash, cherry, hickory, and poplar. The process begins with the finding and cutting of old Ohio trees that are heading to be firewood or mulch. The trees may have imperfections such as knots and holes. The trees are cut into various sizes of lengths and dried for about 2 years. When the wood is dried enough, it is put in a kiln, each species takes a turn, to get the humidity within the wood down to an acceptable amount. The finished wood is stacked with space between to allow good air drying until a piece is needed to build a table. A customer is encouraged to come to pick out the piece of wood and select the type of finish and length. The factory also welds whatever design of steel legs or wooden legs as the customer envisions.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
Troy Messenger

Phi Beta Sigma graduate chapter donates to Early Childhood Center

The Phi Beta Sigma Troy Graduate Chapter has plans to “adopt” the Hank Jones Early Childhood Center in Troy as its philanthropy. “Our brothers are very interested in and support of young children and their education,” said Marcus Jones, Sr. “We want to do what we can to support the children at the ECC, their teachers and the staff.”
TROY, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville State Posts Highest Enrollment in University History

JSU’s 2021 freshman class – the largest in the university’s history – posed for a class photo on Burgess-Snow Field at Freshman Convocation on Aug. 19. Photo by Matt Reynolds courtesy of JSU.   September 17, 2021 Lee Evancho   JSU released a notice yesterday that, “The university has officially posted its highest enrollment numbers in […]
COLLEGES
corpmagazine.com

Innovative Learning Group Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence

Innovative Learning Group and its client, Sanofi, won two Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in categories of Best Use of Blended Learning and Best Advance in Compliance Training. “ILG is more than thrilled to be able to win these two awards with our longtime client Sanofi,” says Gayle Holsworth,...
BUSINESS
cbs7.com

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society surprises Midland healthcare workers with meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland College honor society surprised healthcare workers at Midland Memorial Hospital on Wednesday to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic. The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society partnered with Jason’s Deli to provide box lunches for 110 healthcare workers. Jessica Johnson, an executive...
MIDLAND, TX
tntech.edu

Alpha Phi Omega Movie and Service Night

Alpha Phi Omega invites students to join us for a movie night on Thursday, September 10 at 6:00 pm, in the Lab Science Commons, 1211 (adjacent to Einstein Bagels). We’ll be discussing the planning of a relief drive service project to collect necessary household goods and other supplies for victims of the recent storms impacting middle and western Tennessee (Waverly). We also are planning on watching Monty Python and the Holy Grail as well. We’d love to see you there!
COOKEVILLE, TN
therotundaonline.com

Alpha Phi Omega Serves During Recruitment Season

At Longwood University, citizen leaders give back to the community in many different ways. From picking up pieces of trash off the side of the road to donating old clothes and cans of food to places like Elwood’s Cabinet, student organizations like Alpha Phi Omega have committed to helping others through service that stretches across campus, the Farmville community, and the nation. Members of Alpha Phi Omega continue to dedicate themselves to community service during their recruitment season.
Natchitoches Times

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity chapter donates

“It is our desire to serve the greater community through our fraternity as much as we can,” said Jalen Garrison a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (Theta Delta chapter) as the fraternity received items from the family of late fraternity member and NSU alumnus, Rodney P. Hoover. The chapter has been donating/ collecting items to taken to Hurricane Ida victims in Houma, Gonzales and LaPlace. Hoover’s family donated 50 gallons of water and toiletries in honor of his memory after reading about the chapter’s efforts. “We were compelled to donate in general. However, the aggressive efforts of the fraternity, made us decide to donate to the chapter in honor of the memory of our beloved brother, Rodney-who passed earlier this year,” said Demetrius “Fuzzy” Hoover. He had a strong commitment to the community through the U.S. Army and the fraternity.”
HOUMA, LA

