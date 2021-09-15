Burkitt Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Shows Increasing Demand Due to the High Adoption and Changing Consumer Dynamics

Secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) is a severe, frequent, and progressive consequence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) that is characterized by high concentrations of parathyroid hormone, mineral metabolic problems, and hypertrophy of the parathyroid gland. Since failing kidneys are unable to transform Vitamin A to its organic metabolite due to insufficient phosphate excretion, the body produces insoluble calcium phosphate, culminating in secondary hyperparathyroidism. Bone and joint pain, as well as limb abnormalities, are typical indications and symptoms of the illness. Patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism may experience poor quality of life and have a shorter life expectancy as a result of the disruptions they experience. SHPT is treated with a surgical procedure or the use of prescription medications that assist to keep the levels of parathyroid hormone, calcium, and phosphorous within the acceptable target ranges. Diabetes and hypertension, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Renal Diseases, are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease. Patients with CKD, which can be caused by a variety of factors, can develop permanent kidney failure if left untreated.

