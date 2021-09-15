Lobby-O Honors the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

September 11, 2001 is a day that will forever be remembered. The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon by terrorist group Al-Qaeda claimed the souls of 2,977 innocent people. The attacks also left more than 6,000 injured and thousands without loved ones. The Lobby Observer, as a student news site, hopes to honor the tragedy with some insight from WHS teachers and first-hand recounts from the History Department’s 9/11 archive.