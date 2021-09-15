Auction of Treasury bonds cancelled

World stocks sank Monday as trading floors were gripped by contagion fears from the expected collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande, with investors also on red alert over spiking wholesale gas costs.
Sentiment is being dented by strong inflation, the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging infections with the Delta variant of coronavirus, and signs of weakness in the global recovery.
Hong Kong dived 3.3 percent, spearheading Asian losses, with Evergrande widely expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week.
Europe tanked, with London losing 1.6 percent and Paris down 2.2 percent, while Frankfurt's newly expanded index dropped 2.3 percent in early afternoon deals.
