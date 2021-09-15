Merck and Otsuka Recognized for Driving Greater Equality for Women in the Workplace by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association
Merck and Otsuka Recognized for Driving Greater Equality for Women in the Workplace by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Fairfield, N.J. (15 September, 2021)—With gender inequality a continued area of focus for corporations and workplaces around the globe, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is proud to recognize Merck & Co., Inc. and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. for exemplary workplace initiatives working to close the gender gap in the healthcare and life science industries. The awards will be presented on Wednesday, 10 November, in conjunction with HBA’s virtual Annual Conference.www.pharmalive.com
