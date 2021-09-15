Merck and Otsuka Recognized for Driving Greater Equality for Women in the Workplace by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Charlann Lacillade, right, from the Labor and Delivery Unit at Lovelace Regional Hospital was recently congratulated on being named the Healthcare Hero for the second quarter. According to information released by the hospital, a patient was quoted as saying, “Her demeanor always set us at ease. She would get us the best food and even better coffee when we needed a pick-me-up. As we left, she made sure we had everything together and felt comfortable with instructions. Even when it was busy. This nurse was never too busy to take time, answer questions and listen to us! So friendly and thorough!” Pictured at left is Lovelace Regional Hospital CEO Buddy Daniels. (Submitted Photo)

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO