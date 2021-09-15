CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck and Otsuka Recognized for Driving Greater Equality for Women in the Workplace by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Cover picture for the articleMerck and Otsuka Recognized for Driving Greater Equality for Women in the Workplace by Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association. Fairfield, N.J. (15 September, 2021)—With gender inequality a continued area of focus for corporations and workplaces around the globe, the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is proud to recognize Merck & Co., Inc. and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. for exemplary workplace initiatives working to close the gender gap in the healthcare and life science industries. The awards will be presented on Wednesday, 10 November, in conjunction with HBA’s virtual Annual Conference.

#Health Care#Gender Equality#Gender Inequality#Hba#Merck Co Inc#Catalyst#A Gender Equality Council#Bloomberg#Working Mother#Cco#Inclusion Council#Now#Best Workplaces In#Healthcare Biopharma#People Magazine#Ace Awards
