Passersby on Broadway might have noticed some recent changes to MoneyWise Office Supply at 1717 Broadway. On Sept. 1, the local business was bought by the Nebraska-based Eakes Office Solutions, becoming the company’s 14th location throughout the state. Scottsbluff “is very similar to a lot of the other communities we work in ... and those are kind of our wheelhouse,” Kevin Hafer, a managing partner for Eakes, said.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO