The 2021 Shawna Shea Film Festival will screen over 160 independent feature and short films from around the world and locally Sept. 21- 25 in Sturbridge. There was no film festival last year because of the pandemic (although a Shawna Shea Spring Shorts Festival was held) so for 2021 a "massive five-day event" has been promised." SSFF describes itself as "a fringe independent international film festival. We love quirky and experimental films as much as we love straight narratives. All are welcome." Among the festival highlights, rock singer and songwriter Robin Lane will perform at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 following the screening of her biopic documentary “When Things Go Wrong: The Robin Lane Story” by Tim Jackson. The festival honors the memory of Uxbridge High School student Shawna Shea, a creative and artistic young woman who died at 16 in a 1999 automobile accident, and benefits the Shawna Shea Memorial Foundation Inc. For the full schedule, movie programming and tickets, visit www.shawnasheaff.org.

STURBRIDGE, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO