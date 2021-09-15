Flower Mound Celebrates National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month

National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month is here! Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 and celebrate the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. To commemorate the month, the Flower Mound Public Library is featuring books written by Hispanic and Latinx authors. Town residents can view the display and check out the featured books during normal Library hours, which can be found here.