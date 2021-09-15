CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

60 DAY NOTICE OF INTENT TO UPDATE EXISTING FEES/CHARGES

 5 days ago

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 9-499.15 (B)(2), the City of Apache Junction hereby gives sixty (60) days prior notice for the adoption of an update to existing fees and establishment of new fees/charges for their programs and facilities. The anticipated date of adoption is November 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm, in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers located at 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, Arizona, 85119, where a public hearing and public vote will be held on the matter.

