Philly Music Fest To Take Place October 6-10 with Expanded Covid-19 Protocols
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Philly Music Fest carefully considered various safety protocols, as well as vaccination and infection rates in the Philadelphia-area, and determined to continue with Philly Music Fest’s annual all-Philly band non-profit music festival. All shows will require proof of vaccination (a negative test will not be sufficient). Masks will be required at World Cafe Live, Milkboy and Ardmore Music Hall, while masks will be encouraged at Johnny Brenda’s and REC Philly. Philly Music Fest runs from October 6– 10, 2021.www.newjerseystage.com
