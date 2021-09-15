Dravet Syndrome Treatment Market Booming Worldwide with Comprehensive Study | Epygenix Therapeutics, Ovid Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., Zogenix
Dravet syndrome (DS) is a serious and uncommon hereditary brain malfunction also known as epilepsy with polymorphic seizures and polymorphic epilepsy in infancy (PMEI). It generally starts in the first year of life and lasts the rest of one’s life. Children with dravet syndrome experience a variety of seizures, including myoclonic seizures, tonic-clonic seizures, absence seizures, and atypical convulsions. For the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a mixture of medicines is given. The most widely used medicines for treating seizures and Dravet syndrome include anticonvulsants like stiripentol, topiramate, and Valproic acid. Certain devices are used to treat Dravet syndrome when medicine does not lessen the severity of the seizures.www.medgadget.com
