First deep drilling success for ExoMars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESA’s Rosalind Franklin twin rover on Earth has drilled down and extracted samples 1.7 metres into the ground – much deeper than any other martian rover has ever attempted. The successful collection of soil from a hard stone and its delivery to the laboratory inside the rover marks a promising...

www.esa.int

Digital Trends

See the surface of Mars in 3D thanks to the Ingenuity helicopter

On its 13th flight, the Ingenuity helicopter skimmed low over the surface of Mars, imaging one particular area of rock. Unlike previous flights, which had covered multiple targets over larger areas, this flight was to investigate one target in-depth — and now NASA has released a 3D image from that flight, showing a portion of the South Seítah region of the Jezero Crater.
CNET

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission delivers first magical images from orbit

The crew of the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, which left Earth on Wednesday, has now spent a full day in space, sleeping, eating and even betting on sports matches. But besides a teaser video of the transparent cupola outfitted on the Crew Dragon's nose, we haven't seen too much from inside the cramped confines of their temporary orbital home.
Rosalind Franklin
Thales
AFP

SpaceX all-civilian orbital crew completes historic mission

Four SpaceX tourists returned to Earth safely on Saturday after spending three days in space, successfully concluding the first orbital mission in history with no professional astronauts on board. The SpaceX Dragon capsule, whose heat shield allowed it to withstand descent, was slowed down by four large parachutes before splashing into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida at 7:06 pm (2306 GMT), according to a video feed by the company. "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started," billionaire captain Jared Isaacman, who financed the trip with a goal of making space a bit more accessible, said shortly after landing. A SpaceX boat immediately retrieved the capsule, before its hatch was opened and the space tourists, smiling broadly and waving their arms in the air, exited one by one.
spacecoastdaily.com

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Captures a 3D View of Mars Rock During Recent Flight

(NASA) – NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter provided a 3D view of a rock-covered mound during its 13th flight on Sept. 4. The plan for this reconnaissance mission into the “South Seítah” region of Mars’ Jezero Crater was to capture images of this geologic target – nicknamed “Faillefeu” by the agency’s Perseverance rover team – and to obtain the color pictures from a lower altitude than ever before: 26 feet (8 meters).
scitechdaily.com

ExoMars Orbiter Captures Stunning Image of Volcanic Trenches on Mars

This image of the young volcanic region of Elysium Planitia on Mars [10.3°N, 159.5°E] was taken on April 14, 2021, by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO). The two blue parallel trenches in this image, called Cerberus Fossae, were thought to have formed by tectonic...
Coinspeaker

SpaceX Successfully Launches First Private Passenger Flight into Space

The recent SpaceX flight launched four private persons including one billionaire, setting a few new space travel records. SpaceX launched four civilians, including a tech billionaire, into space on its first private flight, a three-day orbital excursion. Dubbed Inspiration4, the flight launched on Wednesday at 8:02 pm local time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Vice

How to Watch the World's First All-Civilian Spaceflight Aboard a SpaceX Ship

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The world’s first all-civilian space mission, known as Inspiration4, is poised to blast off on a three-day trip through orbit onboard a SpaceX vehicle, marking the only time in history that a crew solely composed of private citizens have embarked on such a journey.
ESA Blog Navigator

Soundblasting a satellite – time-lapse of testing

Verifying that a satellite will resist the sheer noise of the rocket launching it into orbit is a very important test that every mission must successfully pass. “Typically satellites are tested inside purpose-built reverberant chambers, such as ESTEC’s own Large European Acoustic Facility sometimes described as the largest and most powerful sound system in Europe,” explains ESA test facility expert Steffen Scharfenberg, overseeing the test campaign together with ESA mechanical engineer Ivan Ngan. A very powerful noise generation system produces a uniform noise field thanks to the reverberation on the thick concrete walls of the chamber.
ESA Blog Navigator

Path set for commercial communications around the Moon

ESA confirmed a contract signature yesterday with Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL) to be the main customer for their Lunar Pathfinder satellite launching in 2024 that will provide communications services around the Moon. A whole suite of lunar exploration missions is on the horizon, many of which have ESA involvement....
Digital Trends

Scientists find a surprising way to create concrete for Mars buildings

If Elon Musk really wants to build an outpost on Mars for humans to live and work, visiting astronauts may have to literally give their blood, sweat, and tears — and even urine — to make it happen. Transporting construction materials all the way to the red planet would cost...
ASTRONOMY
ESA Blog Navigator

Announcing Earth observation hackathon winners

In June 2021, more than 4300 participants from 132 countries and territories came together to solve challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. ESA, NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are pleased to announce CleverChart and TRACER as the winners of the Open Science Award. During the week-long, virtual...
ESA Blog Navigator

Virtual ESA Open Day registration now open

Registration for this year's virtual ESA Open Day is now open. This tenth annual ESA Open Day will take place on Sunday 3 October. With all ESA establishments taking part, the event will be open to attendees from around the globe. Participants will sign into a virtual auditorium, then choose which talks or events they attend in different virtual ‘rooms’.
