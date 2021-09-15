CCSD High School Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists
Seven Cherokee County School District high school seniors today were named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists!. They are: of Creekview HS, Justin Bolsen, Callahan “Cal” Pace and Benjamin “Ben” Webster V; of River Ridge HS, Rachel G. Kim; of Sequoyah HS, Riley Hartman and Wesley Lanter; and of Woodstock HS, Leo Blatnik. Less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors earn the title of National Merit Semifinalist.www.cherokeek12.net
