Cherokee County, GA

CCSD High School Seniors Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

cherokeek12.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Cherokee County School District high school seniors today were named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists!. They are: of Creekview HS, Justin Bolsen, Callahan “Cal” Pace and Benjamin “Ben” Webster V; of River Ridge HS, Rachel G. Kim; of Sequoyah HS, Riley Hartman and Wesley Lanter; and of Woodstock HS, Leo Blatnik. Less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors earn the title of National Merit Semifinalist.

