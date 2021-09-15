Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Covering Market Dynamics and How Companies can Combat the Challenging Environment | robust CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Hemostasis is a physiological mechanism that keeps blood fluid by preventing it from leaking out of the body. Hemostasis is defined by the activation of the natural coagulation cascade, which results in the production of clots. Major operations and trauma, on the other hand, result in significant blood loss that cannot be halted by the natural healing process. Hemostats and tissue sealing agents can help in such instances by reducing blood loss and speeding up the healing process. Excessive bleeding during surgical operations can put patients at danger, thus hemostats and tissue sealing agents are becoming more popular. Excessive bleeding can also lead to postoperative problems such as longer surgical procedures and the lack of blood in the body. As a result, preventing such events is critical for favorable patient outcomes and surgical operation efficacy.

