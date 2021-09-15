CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protein condensates provide a platform for controlling chromatin

By David Lara-Astiaso, Brian J. P. Huntly
Cover picture for the articleThe protein UTX regulates the DNA–protein complex chromatin to suppress tumour growth. Data suggest that the ability of UTX to condense into liquid-like droplets underlies its chromatin-regulating ability. David Lara-Astiaso 0 &. David Lara-Astiaso. David Lara-Astiaso is in the Department of Haematology and the Wellcome Trust–MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute,...

Nature.com

The RAD51 recombinase protects mitotic chromatin in human cells

The RAD51 recombinase plays critical roles in safeguarding genome integrity, which is fundamentally important for all living cells. While interphase functions of RAD51 in maintaining genome stability are well-characterised, its role in mitosis remains contentious. In this study, we show that RAD51 protects under-replicated DNA in mitotic human cells and, in this way, promotes mitotic DNA synthesis (MiDAS) and successful chromosome segregation. In cells experiencing mild replication stress, MiDAS was detected irrespective of mitotically generated DNA damage. MiDAS broadly required de novo RAD51 recruitment to single-stranded DNA, which was supported by the phosphorylation of RAD51 by the key mitotic regulator Polo-like kinase 1. Importantly, acute inhibition of MiDAS delayed anaphase onset and induced centromere fragility, suggesting a mechanism that prevents the satisfaction of the spindle assembly checkpoint while chromosomal replication remains incomplete. This study hence identifies an unexpected function of RAD51 in promoting genomic stability in mitosis.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New tool to probe the control of protein production in human cells

SAHMRI researchers have developed 'capCLIP', an entirely new method of looking at how cells control the timing and targeting of protein synthesis, a process which, when it malfunctions, is critical to the development of serious diseases and disorders. SAHMRI's Cell Signalling and Gene Regulation research group, led by Professor Chris...
CANCER
Nature.com

Rational design of a nanoparticle platform for oral prophylactic immunotherapy to prevent immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins

The safety and efficacy of several life-saving therapeutic proteins are compromised due to their immunogenicity. Once a sustained immune response against a protein-based therapy is established, clinical options that are safe and cost-effective become limited. Prevention of immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins prior to their initial use is critical as it is often difficult to reverse an established immune response. Here, we discuss a rational design and testing of a phosphatidylserine-containing nanoparticle platform for novel oral prophylactic reverse vaccination approach, i.e., pre-treatment of a therapeutic protein in the presence of nanoparticles to prevent immunogenicity of protein therapies.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Reconfigurable metasurfaces provide nanoscale light control

Researchers have designed electromechanically reconfigurable ultrathin optical elements that can be controlled and programmed on a pixel-by-pixel level. These versatile metasurfaces could offer a new chip-based way to achieve nanoscale control of light, which could lead to better optical displays, information encoding and digital light processing. "Metasurfaces are ultrathin and...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Control of membrane protein homeostasis by a chaperone-like glial cell adhesion molecule at multiple subcellular locations

The significance of crosstalks among constituents of plasma membrane protein clusters/complexes in cellular proteostasis and protein quality control (PQC) remains incompletely understood. Examining the glial (enriched) cell adhesion molecule (CAM), we demonstrate its chaperone-like role in the biosynthetic processing of the megalencephalic leukoencephalopathy with subcortical cyst 1 (MLC1)-heteromeric regulatory membrane protein complex, as well as the function of the GlialCAM/MLC1 signalling complex. We show that in the absence of GlialCAM, newly synthesized MLC1 molecules remain unfolded and are susceptible to polyubiquitination-dependent proteasomal degradation at the endoplasmic reticulum. At the plasma membrane, GlialCAM regulates the diffusional partitioning and endocytic dynamics of cluster members, including the ClC-2 chloride channel and MLC1. Impaired folding and/or expression of GlialCAM or MLC1 in the presence of diseases causing mutations, as well as plasma membrane tethering compromise the functional expression of the cluster, leading to compromised endo-lysosomal organellar identity. In addition, the enlarged endo-lysosomal compartments display accelerated acidification, ubiquitinated cargo-sorting and impaired endosomal recycling. Jointly, these observations indicate an essential and previously unrecognized role for CAM, where GliaCAM functions as a PQC factor for the MLC1 signalling complex biogenesis and possess a permissive role in the membrane dynamic and cargo sorting functions with implications in modulations of receptor signalling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Packing in the proteins

The development of organic framework materials has enabled advances in catalysis, molecular capture, optics, and sensing. In contrast to metal and covalent organic frameworks, hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs) afford highly dynamic interactions. Thereby, HOFs are of particular interest to macromolecular chemists, where enzyme incorporation can enhance stability and/or function for use as a biocatalyst. With this in mind, Ming Wang and colleagues from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Normal University employed HOFs to encapsulate proteins with the aim of performing biocatalysis in cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Discrete interactions between a few interlayer excitons trapped at a MoSe–WSe heterointerface

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 80 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: npj 2D Materials and Applications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41699-020-0141-3, published online 12 May 2020. The authors became aware of a numeric error in a parameter they used (dipolar interactions) in the model to interpret their experimental findings....
CHEMISTRY
Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Viscoelastic behavior of chemically fueled supramolecular hydrogels under load and influence of reaction side products

About ten years ago, chemically fueled systems have emerged as a new class of synthetic materials with tunable properties. Yet, applications of these materials are still scarce. In part, this is due to an incomplete characterization of the viscoelastic properties of those materials, which has – so far – mostly been limited to assessing their linear response under shear load. Here, we fill some of these gaps by comparing the viscoelastic behavior of two different, carbodiimide fueled Fmoc-peptide systems. We find that both, the linear and non-linear response of the hydrogels formed by those Fmoc-peptides depends on the amount of fuel driving the self-assembly process – but hardly on the direction of force application. In addition, we identify the concentration of accumulated waste products as a novel, so far neglected parameter that crucially affects the behavior of such chemically fueled hydrogels. With the mechanistic insights gained here, it should be possible to engineer a new generation of dynamic hydrogels with finely tunable material properties that can be tailored precisely for such applications, where they are challenged by mechanical forces.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Disconnected psychology and neuroscience—implications for scientific progress, replicability and the role of publishing

There has been a fascination for centuries surrounding drivers of human behavior and the relationship between the ‘mind’ and the brain. However, there is an ongoing disconnection between different research communities aiming to provide a mechanistic understanding about what underlies behavior, psychology and neuroscience. This comment outlines why this is a problem for scientific progress and replicability in brain sciences and considers how publishers can play a central role to help overcome the disconnect between, what should be, joint scientific communities.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Oxidation-enhanced thermoelectric efficiency in a two-dimensional phosphorene oxide

We performed density functional theory calculations to investigate the thermoelectric properties of phosphorene oxide (PO) expected to form by spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene. Since thermoelectric features by nature arise from the consequences of the electron-phonon interaction, we computed the phonon-mediated electron relaxation time, which was fed into the semiclassical Boltzmann transport equation to be solved for various thermoelectric-related quantities. It was found that PO exhibits superior thermoelectric performance compared with its pristine counterpart, which has been proposed to be a candidate for the use of future thermoelectric applications. We revealed that spontaneous oxidation of phosphorene leads to a significant enhancement in the thermoelectric properties of n-doped phosphorene oxide, which is attributed to the considerable reduction of lattice thermal conductivity albeit a small decrease in electrical conductivity. Our results suggest that controlling oxidation may be utilized to improve thermoelectric performance in nanostructures, and PO can be a promising candidate for low-dimensional thermoelectric devices.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comprehensive mineralogical and physicochemical characterization of recent sapropels from Romanian saline lakes for potential use in pelotherapy

In this study we aimed to compare the mineralogical, thermal, physicochemical, and biological characteristics of recent organic carbon-rich sediments (‘sapropels’) from three geographically distant Romanian lakes (Tekirghiol and Amara, SE Romania, and Ursu, Central Romania) with distinct hydrogeochemical origins, presently used for pelotherapy. The investigated lakes were classified as inland brackish Na-Cl-sulfated type (Amara), coastal moderately saline and inland hypersaline Na-Cl types (Tekirghiol and Ursu, respectively). The settled organic matter is largely composed of photosynthetic pigments derived from autochthonous phytoplankton. Kerogen was identified in the sapropel of coastal Tekirghiol Lake suggesting its incipient maturation stage. The mineral composition was fairly similar in all sapropels and mainly consisted of quartz, calcite, and aragonite. Smectite, illite, mixed layer smectite/illite appeared as major clay components. Potentially toxic elements were found in low concentrations. The physical properties (i.e., specific heat, thermal conductivity and retentivity) and cation exchange capacity are comparable to other peloids used for therapy. This study is the first comprehensive multi-approached investigation of the geochemical nature of recent sapropels in Romanian saline lakes and thus contributes to expanding our knowledge on the origin and physicochemical qualities of organic matter-rich peloids with therapeutic uses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trimetazidine attenuates dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy via inhibiting NLRP3/GSDMD pathway-mediated pyroptosis

Skeletal muscle atrophy is one of the major side effects of high dose or sustained usage of glucocorticoids. Pyroptosis is a novel form of pro-inflammatory programmed cell death that may contribute to skeletal muscle injury. Trimetazidine, a well-known anti-anginal agent, can improve skeletal muscle performance both in humans and mice. We here showed that dexamethasone-induced atrophy, as evidenced by the increase of muscle atrophy F-box (Atrogin-1) and muscle ring finger 1 (MuRF1) expression, and the decrease of myotube diameter in C2C12 myotubes. Dexamethasone also induced pyroptosis, indicated by upregulated pyroptosis-related protein NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), Caspase-1, and gasdermin-D (GSDMD). Knockdown of NLRP3 or GSDMD attenuated dexamethasone-induced myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Trimetazidine treatment ameliorated dexamethasone-induced muscle pyroptosis and atrophy both in vivo and in vitro. Activation of NLRP3 using LPS and ATP not only increased the cleavage and activation of Caspase-1 and GSDMD, but also increased the expression levels of atrophy markers MuRF1 and Atrogin-1 in trimetazidine-treated C2C12 myotubes. Mechanically, dexamethasone inhibited the phosphorylation of PI3K/AKT/FoxO3a, which could be attenuated by trimetazidine. Conversely, co-treatment with a PI3K/AKT inhibitor, picropodophyllin, remarkably increased the expression of NLRP3 and reversed the protective effects of trimetazidine against dexamethasone-induced C2C12 myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Taken together, our study suggests that NLRP3/GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis might be a novel mechanism for dexamethasone-induced skeletal muscle atrophy. Trimetazidine might be developed as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Surgical technique, perioperative management and early outcome data of the PAUL® glaucoma drainage device

To describe a surgical technique and early post-operative outcomes for a novel glaucoma drainage device—the PAUL® glaucoma implant (PGI). A consecutive cohort study of subjects who had PGI surgery between February 2019 and May 2020 with a minimum of 6-month follow-up. Primary outcome measures included failure (intraocular pressure (IOP) > 21 mmHg or a <20% reduction of IOP, removal of the implant, further glaucoma intervention or visual loss to no light perception). Secondary outcomes included mean IOP, mean number of medications, logMAR visual acuity (VA) and complications.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER

