Eye Anatomical Model Market Insights Suggesting the Bright Future as Industry is Observing New Entrants with Huge Investments

Stem cell is the basic biological cell form, which could be differentiated in other cell types and could produce more stem cells of the same type. There are 2 kinds of stem cells, including adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. The cells are existing in other areas of the body including bone marrow, blood, and adipose tissue. Stem cells can also be taken from the blood of the umbilical cord. The population of stem cells within the body is maintained with two processes, including stochastic differentiation and obligatory asymmetric replication. The stem cell play a vital part in the body’s natural process of healing and introduction of the stem cells have exhibited positive results to treat many diseases including cancer.

