Indiana State

GEICO is the new sponsor of the INDOT Hoosier Helpers Patrol

wbiw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) today announced that GEICO is the new sponsor of the Indiana DOT Hoosier Helper Safety Service Patrol. The sponsorship announcement comes just in time for the celebration of the Hoosier Helper program’s 30th Anniversary. With GEICO support, the patrol will continue to provide vital services to motorists in need and improve mobility on the state’s highest-trafficked highways for years to come.

www.wbiw.com

