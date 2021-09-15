GEICO is the new sponsor of the INDOT Hoosier Helpers Patrol

The animals that we really have to worry about will surprise you. Michigan and Ohio are full of both adorable and dangerous wild animals. It's not unusual to see deer, multiple breeds of bear, wolves, coyotes, raccoons, snakes, and even cougars in these two Midwest states. A recent study crunching CDC numbers of the most deaths by animal attack per state placed the Wolverine and Buckeye states in the top 10. But that is not the most surprising "death by animal" fact you're about to learn. Let's start with the numbers according to outforia.com.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO