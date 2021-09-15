People on the Move
Vice President of Strategic Development at OneShare Health at OneShare Health. OneShare Health has named Lulu Orange Tyson the organization's new vice president of strategic development. OneShare Health is an ACA-exempt, nonprofit, Christian Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM). As faith-based healthcare, OneShare brings together those who align with their core biblical principles and statement of beliefs. Tyson will be responsible for planning and executing growth initiatives focused on developing and maintaining business relationships with targeted affinity channels.www.bizjournals.com
