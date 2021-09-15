CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Mapping of truncated O-glycans in cancers of epithelial and non-epithelial origin

By Troels Boldt Rømer ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0832-2667
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovel immunotherapies targeting cancer-associated truncated O-glycans Tn (GalNAcα-Ser/Thr) and STn (Neu5Acα2–6GalNacα-Ser/Thr) are promising strategies for cancer treatment. However, no comprehensive, antibody-based mapping of truncated O-glycans in tumours exist to guide drug development. Methods. We used monoclonal antibodies to map the expression of truncated O-glycans in >700 tissue cores representing healthy...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Study illuminates origins of lung cancer in never smokers

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking has found that a majority of these tumors arise from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body. This study was conducted by an international team led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and describes for the first time three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tumor-derived exosomal miR-3157-3p promotes angiogenesis, vascular permeability and metastasis by targeting TIMP/KLF2 in non-small cell lung cancer

Metastasis is the main cause of death in patients with advanced lung cancer. The exosomes released by cancer cells create tumor microenvironment, and then accelerate tumor metastasis. Cancer-derived exosomes are considered to be the main driving force for metastasis niche formation at foreign sites, but the mechanism in Non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is unclear. In metastatic NSCLC patients, the expression level of miR-3157-3p in circulating exosomes was significantly higher than that of non-metastatic NSCLC patients. Here, we found that miR-3157-3p can be transferred from NSCLC cells to vascular endothelial cells through exosomes. Our work indicates that exosome miR-3157-3p is involved in the formation of pre-metastatic niche formation before tumor metastasis and may be used as a blood-based biomarker for NSCLC metastasis. Exosome miR-3157-3p has regulated the expression of VEGF/MMP2/MMP9 and occludin in endothelial cells by targeting TIMP/KLF2, thereby promoted angiogenesis and increased vascular permeability. In addition, exosome miR-3157-3p promoted the metastasis of NSCLC in vivo.
CANCER
Nature.com

STAT1 coordinates intestinal epithelial cell death during gastrointestinal infection upstream of Caspase-8

Intestinal homeostasis and the maintenance of the intestinal epithelial barrier are essential components of host defense during gastrointestinal Salmonella Typhimurium infection. Both require a strict regulation of cell death. However, the molecular pathways regulating epithelial cell death have not been completely understood. Here, we elucidated the contribution of central mechanisms of regulated cell death and upstream regulatory components during gastrointestinal infection. Mice lacking Caspase-8 in the intestinal epithelium are highly sensitive towards bacterial induced enteritis and intestinal inflammation, resulting in an enhanced lethality of these mice. This phenotype was associated with an increased STAT1 activation during Salmonella infection. Cell death, barrier breakdown and systemic infection were abrogated by an additional deletion of STAT1 in Casp8ΔIEC mice. In the absence of epithelial STAT1, loss of epithelial cells was abolished which was accompanied by a reduced Caspase-8 activation. Mechanistically, we demonstrate that epithelial STAT1 acts upstream of Caspase-8-dependent as well as -independent cell death and thus might play a major role at the crossroad of several central cell death pathways in the intestinal epithelium. In summary, we uncovered that transcriptional control of STAT1 is an essential host response mechanism that is required for the maintenance of intestinal barrier function and host survival.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sirtuin 3 regulates mitochondrial protein acetylation and metabolism in tubular epithelial cells during renal fibrosis

Proximal tubular epithelial cells (TECs) demand high energy and rely on mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation as the main energy source. However, this is disturbed in renal fibrosis. Acetylation is an important post-translational modification for mitochondrial metabolism. The mitochondrial protein NAD+-dependent deacetylase sirtuin 3 (SIRT3) regulates mitochondrial metabolic function. Therefore, we aimed to identify the changes in the acetylome in tubules from fibrotic kidneys and determine their association with mitochondria. We found that decreased SIRT3 expression was accompanied by increased acetylation in mitochondria that have separated from TECs during the early phase of renal fibrosis. Sirt3 knockout mice were susceptible to hyper-acetylated mitochondrial proteins and to severe renal fibrosis. The activation of SIRT3 by honokiol ameliorated acetylation and prevented renal fibrosis. Analysis of the acetylome in separated tubules using LC–MS/MS showed that most kidney proteins were hyper-acetylated after unilateral ureteral obstruction. The increased acetylated proteins with 26.76% were mitochondrial proteins which were mapped to a broad range of mitochondrial pathways including fatty acid β-oxidation, the tricarboxylic acid cycle (TCA cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation. Pyruvate dehydrogenase E1α (PDHE1α), which is the primary link between glycolysis and the TCA cycle, was hyper-acetylated at lysine 385 in TECs after TGF-β1 stimulation and was regulated by SIRT3. Our findings showed that mitochondrial proteins involved in regulating energy metabolism were acetylated and targeted by SIRT3 in TECs. The deacetylation of PDHE1α by SIRT3 at lysine 385 plays a key role in metabolic reprogramming associated with renal fibrosis.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Galnac Ser Thr#Cns#Stn#Front Immunol#Jaffee#Posey Ad#Cas#Nairn Av#Adv Cancer Res#Vester Christensen Mb#O Galnac#Simplecell#Pinho Ss#Reis Ca#477 1541
Nature.com

Glycan remodeled erythrocytes facilitate antigenic characterization of recent A/H3N2 influenza viruses

During circulation in humans and natural selection to escape antibody recognition for decades, A/H3N2 influenza viruses emerged with altered receptor specificities. These viruses lost the ability to agglutinate erythrocytes critical for antigenic characterization and give low yields and acquire adaptive mutations when cultured in eggs and cells, contributing to recent vaccine challenges. Examination of receptor specificities of A/H3N2 viruses reveals that recent viruses compensated for decreased binding of the prototypic human receptor by recognizing α2,6-sialosides on extended LacNAc moieties. Erythrocyte glycomics shows an absence of extended glycans providing a rationale for lack of agglutination by recent A/H3N2 viruses. A glycan remodeling approach installing functional receptors on erythrocytes, allows antigenic characterization of recent A/H3N2 viruses confirming the cocirculation of antigenically different viruses in humans. Computational analysis of HAs in complex with sialosides having extended LacNAc moieties reveals that mutations distal to the RBD reoriented the Y159 side chain resulting in an extended receptor binding site.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Early childhood body mass index trajectory and overweight/obesity risk differed by maternal weight status

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To evaluate the associations of maternal prepregnancy body mass index (pp-BMI) and gestational weight gain (GWG) with the childhood BMI z-score (BMI-z) trajectories from birth to 2 years old and the risk of overweight/obesity (OWO) at 2 years of age. Subjects/methods. Mother–child...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on “In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells”

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Capturing origins and early adaptive processes underlying therapy response to cancer treatments

A team of researchers with biotechnology corporation Genentech Inc., has developed a new way to capture the origins and early adaptive processes that are involved in therapy responses to cancer treatments. In their paper published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, the group describes how their new system can be used to help treat resistant types of cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Post-transcriptional screen of cancer amplified genes identifies ERBB2/Her2 signaling as AU-rich mRNA stability-promoting pathway

Amplification of specific cancer genes leads to their over-expression contributing to tumor growth, spread, and drug resistance. Little is known about the ability of these amplified oncogenes to augment the expression of cancer genes through post-transcriptional control. The AU-rich elements (ARE)-mediated mRNA decay is compromised for many key cancer genes leading to their increased abundance and effects. Here, we performed a post-transcriptional screen for frequently amplified cancer genes demonstrating that ERBB2/Her2 overexpression was able to augment the post-transcriptional effects. The ERBB1/2 inhibitor, lapatinib, led to the reversal of the aberrant ARE-mediated process in ERBB2-amplified breast cancer cells. The intersection of overexpressed genes associated with ERBB2 amplification in TCGA datasets with ARE database (ARED) identified ERBB2-associated gene cluster. Many of these genes were over-expressed in the ERBB2-positive SKBR3 cells compared to MCF10A normal-like cells, and were under-expressed due to ERBB2 siRNA treatment. Lapatinib accelerated the ARE-mRNA decay for several ERBB2-regulated genes. The ERBB2 inhibitor decreased both the abundance and stability of the phosphorylated inactive form of the mRNA decay-promoting protein, tristetraprolin (ZFP36/TTP). The ERBB2 siRNA was also able to reduce the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP form. In contrast, ectopic expression of ERBB2 in MCF10A or HEK293 cells led to increased abundance of the phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP. The effect of ERBB2 on TTP phosphorylation appeared to be mediated via the MAPK-MK2 pathway. Screening for the impact of other amplified cancer genes in HEK293 cells also demonstrated that EGFR, AKT2, CCND1, CCNE1, SKP2, and FGFR3 caused both increased abundance of phosphorylated ZFP36/TTP and ARE-post-transcriptional reporter activity. Thus, specific amplified oncogenes dysregulate post-transcriptional ARE-mediated effects, and targeting the ARE-mediated pathway itself may provide alternative therapeutic approaches.
CANCER
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Trimetazidine attenuates dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy via inhibiting NLRP3/GSDMD pathway-mediated pyroptosis

Skeletal muscle atrophy is one of the major side effects of high dose or sustained usage of glucocorticoids. Pyroptosis is a novel form of pro-inflammatory programmed cell death that may contribute to skeletal muscle injury. Trimetazidine, a well-known anti-anginal agent, can improve skeletal muscle performance both in humans and mice. We here showed that dexamethasone-induced atrophy, as evidenced by the increase of muscle atrophy F-box (Atrogin-1) and muscle ring finger 1 (MuRF1) expression, and the decrease of myotube diameter in C2C12 myotubes. Dexamethasone also induced pyroptosis, indicated by upregulated pyroptosis-related protein NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), Caspase-1, and gasdermin-D (GSDMD). Knockdown of NLRP3 or GSDMD attenuated dexamethasone-induced myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Trimetazidine treatment ameliorated dexamethasone-induced muscle pyroptosis and atrophy both in vivo and in vitro. Activation of NLRP3 using LPS and ATP not only increased the cleavage and activation of Caspase-1 and GSDMD, but also increased the expression levels of atrophy markers MuRF1 and Atrogin-1 in trimetazidine-treated C2C12 myotubes. Mechanically, dexamethasone inhibited the phosphorylation of PI3K/AKT/FoxO3a, which could be attenuated by trimetazidine. Conversely, co-treatment with a PI3K/AKT inhibitor, picropodophyllin, remarkably increased the expression of NLRP3 and reversed the protective effects of trimetazidine against dexamethasone-induced C2C12 myotube pyroptosis and atrophy. Taken together, our study suggests that NLRP3/GSDMD-mediated pyroptosis might be a novel mechanism for dexamethasone-induced skeletal muscle atrophy. Trimetazidine might be developed as a potential therapeutic agent for the treatment of dexamethasone-induced muscle atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Radiation-induced gliomas represent H3-/IDH-wild type pediatric gliomas with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B

Long-term complications such as radiation-induced second malignancies occur in a subset of patients following radiation-therapy, particularly relevant in pediatric patients due to the long follow-up period in case of survival. Radiation-induced gliomas (RIGs) have been reported in patients after treatment with cranial irradiation for various primary malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and medulloblastoma (MB). We perform comprehensive (epi-) genetic and expression profiling of RIGs arising after cranial irradiation for MB (n = 23) and ALL (n = 9). Our study reveals a unifying molecular signature for the majority of RIGs, with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B and an absence of somatic hotspot mutations in genes encoding histone 3 variants or IDH1/2, uncovering diagnostic markers and potentially actionable targets.
CANCER
Nature.com

Profiling the inhibitory receptors LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT in renal cell carcinoma reveals malignancy

A cutting edge therapy for future immuno-oncology is targeting a new series of inhibitory receptors (IRs): LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT. Both immunogenomic analyses and diagnostic platforms to distinguish candidates and predict good responders to these IR-related agents are vital in clinical pathology. By applying an automated single-cell count for immunolabelled LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT, we reveal that individual IR levels with exclusive domination in each tumour can serve as valid biomarkers for profiling human renal cell carcinoma (RCC). We uncover the immunogenomic landscape associated with individual IR levels in human RCC tumours with metastases in various organs and histological subtypes. We then externally validate our results and devise a workflow with optimal biomarker cut-offs for discriminating the LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT tumour profiles. The discrimination of LAG-3, TIM-3, and TIGIT profiles in tumours may have a broad impact on investigations of immunotherapy responses after targeting a new series of IRs.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Comprehensive molecular characterization of pediatric radiation-induced high-grade glioma

Radiation-induced high-grade gliomas (RIGs) are an incurable late complication of cranial radiation therapy. We performed DNA methylation profiling, RNA-seq, and DNA sequencing on 32 RIG tumors and an in vitro drug screen in two RIG cell lines. We report that based on DNA methylation, RIGs cluster primarily with the pediatric receptor tyrosine kinase I high-grade glioma subtype. Common copy-number alterations include Chromosome (Ch.) 1p loss/1q gain, and Ch. 13q and Ch. 14q loss; focal alterations include PDGFRA and CDK4 gain and CDKN2A and BCOR loss. Transcriptomically, RIGs comprise a stem-like subgroup with lesser mutation burden and Ch. 1p loss and a pro-inflammatory subgroup with greater mutation burden and depleted DNA repair gene expression. Chromothripsis in several RIG samples is associated with extrachromosomal circular DNA-mediated amplification of PDGFRA and CDK4. Drug screening suggests microtubule inhibitors/stabilizers, DNA-damaging agents, MEK inhibition, and, in the inflammatory subgroup, proteasome inhibitors, as potentially effective therapies.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy