Kelsey Cunningham
Kelsey Cunningham, CPA, has been named CFO at TimelyMD, the leading telehealth provider focused on higher education, with responsibility for the financial development and execution of various business strategies. Cunningham began her career in audit at Ernst & Young and most recently served as CFO for Inspirus. Based at the company’s Fort Worth headquarters, she serves on the TCU Accounting Advisory Board and the Neeley School of Business Board of Advisors.www.bizjournals.com
