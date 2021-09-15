CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StayNTouch Joins HITEC Dallas With Guest-Centric PMS Technology Showcase and a Lively Happy Hour

Cover picture for the articleStayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric hotel property management systems (PMS) and contactless technology, announced today its schedule of events for the 2021 HITEC Dallas, on September 28-30. Although the previous year has been challenging for the entire travel industry, StayNTouch emerged with a string of successes, including the creation of a new integration hub, and the signing of new partnerships with groups such as RBH Hospitality Management, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, and Design Hotels. This year, StayNTouch joins HITEC Dallas with a full lineup of educational, networking, and social opportunities, including:

