StayNTouch Joins HITEC Dallas With Guest-Centric PMS Technology Showcase and a Lively Happy Hour

Watch and listen to 3 hotel technology companies and how they work together to ensure that one of the largest hotels in Las Vegas, delivers on its guest promise and enhances the guest experience. Even Frydenberg, CEO of Zaplox, Nicolás Aznar, President of the Americas for ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Rohith Kori, Vice President of Product and Corporate Strategy at Agilysys, discus how the evolving pandemic has influenced the contactless guest experience. We discuss a real world example of how these 3 companies addressed the needs of a large hotel and were able closely partner together, something that at times is lacking in our industry.

