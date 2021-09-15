CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Rucker says Kane Brown has the “it factor” on TIME100 list

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKane Brown has earned a spot TIME magazine’s prestigious TIME100 list, honoring the 100 most influential people of 2021. Darius Rucker penned the touching tribute to Kane. “Kane Brown has that unquantifiable ‘it’ factor,” Darius praised. “He’s so laid-back and doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he also really cares about his craft and other people. And when it comes to his music, he can do that low, cool, borderline-rapping thing, and then he sings and his vocal ability just blows you away.”

