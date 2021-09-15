Family Shares Touching Proof that Montana Saved their Young Son’s Life
For anyone who has ever lived in, or even just visited Montana, it wouldn't be hard to believe that our majestic state could save a life. On Monday, I read a touching recount of a life saved, it was a post on one of the many Montana enthusiast Facebook pages. There are a bunch of them, most have been plagued by people arguing about politics and horse medicine. But this post was a treat. And don't gimme any of that "we're full, go back to where you came from" crap.1075zoofm.com
Comments / 0