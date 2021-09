Curtis Bankston, age 67 of the Ater community, went to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Gatesville. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Ater Cemetery, with Pastor Cody Haines and Graves Wallace officiating. The family will receive visitors at Scott’s Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. until leaving to go to the cemetery in procession at 2:30.