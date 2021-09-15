CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lewes library to host history and antiquarian book sale Sept. 24-25

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold a book sale featuring history volumes, and rare and collectible items from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the library, 111 Adams Ave., Lewes. More than 1,500 books on history and politics as well as old, unusual or rare books, some dating back to the mid-1800s, will be available at prices starting at just $3. Credit cards will be accepted for purchases of $10 or more.

