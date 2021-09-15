From the Colombian Navy to Purdue University Global master’s psychology student, Marjorie Ramos-Salcedo receives Psi Chi scholarship

WEST LAFAYETTE — Growing up in the Republic of Colombia as the daughter of a woman passionate about learning English and her father, an army officer, Marjorie Ramos-Salcedo witnessed firsthand the agony – mental as much as physical – of war. It led her to study English and psychology and become an officer of the Colombian Navy, supporting the mental health of the men and women who were risking their lives, their minds, their families, and their health to protect their homeland.