Registered Nurse Practitioner - Functional Assessor - RGN

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Do good. Be great.

Are you a nurse who wants to continue helping people but needs a better work/life balance? At Maximus, you dont need to compromise. Join our Centre for Health and Disability Assessments (CHDA) business as a Functional Assessor a trusted health provider role and work as part of a diverse team of registered nurses, medical practitioners and healthcare professionals to help people move forward with their lives.

Job Summary

What you'll be doing

Day-to-day, you'll carry out assessments to understand how a person's disability or health condition affects their daily life. You'll listen sensitively to their experiences, ask questions and use your insights to produce a factual report to help the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) determine their eligibility for benefits. Its important work that has a big impact on real lives, so well make sure you get the time to build a relationship with each customer you speak with.

It'll be challenging at times, and its a target-focused environment, so well support you to manage your caseloads efficiently in order to deliver the best service.

A career without compromises

Our healthcare colleagues are the driving force of our business. Thats why, as part of our team, you wont be expected to work long days, do night shifts or take work home. Instead, youll work in a pattern that gives you a genuine work-life balance plus the flexibility to make long-term decisions about your future career.

On top of that, you can expect a wide range of benefits designed to help you achieve great things. That includes a competitive starting salary of 38,760 (45,390 London weighting), a supportive working environment and the opportunity to gain plenty of exposure as you develop your clinical knowledge.

Education and Experience Requirements

What we look for

You'll need to be an NMC registered nurse with broad post-registration experience. If you're also proactive, keen to learn and have excellent oral and written communication skills, you'll make a great addition to the team. From working with a diverse range of customers to handling challenging situations, this role is a fantastic opportunity to develop your clinical knowledge while making a difference to peoples lives.

To do well, you'll be comfortable working towards targets, open to give and receive feedback and have good IT knowledge. Previous experience of functional or disability assessment is a plus, but not essential well help you do your best work and complete functional assessments to the highest standards through a formal training programme.

Due to COVID 19 most of our nurses are currently undertaking telephone assessments until we can resume face-to-face assessments.

Who we are

Maximus operates several business lines in the UK, including the Centre for Health and Disability Assessments (CHDA), Remploy, Health Management and Revitalised. Our 3,800 colleagues include over 1,400 doctors, nurses, occupational therapists and other healthcare professionals who play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of people. We have over 270 locations across England, Scotland and Wales and were one of the largest providers of employment, health and disability support programmes in the country.

Essential Job Duties

As a nurse within our CHDA business, youll undertake a combination of file-work and face-to-face assessments in relation to a variety of benefits. These assessments will focus on how a health condition or disability affects a persons day-to-day life. Youll then utilise various IT platforms to support you in the clinical decision-making and produce a written report for the DWP.

  • Undertake a combination of file-work and face-to-face assessments in relation to a variety of benefits.
  • Use IT software programmes to support clinical decision making when undertaking file-work face-to-face assessments.
  • Provide comprehensive reports to enable decision makers at DWP to make informed decisions regarding benefit claims.
  • Ensure that professional practice standards and best practice are maintained in all areas of work.
  • Analyse and interpret clinical information and medical evidence and provide a professional and concise report.
  • Apply professional skills and manage own professional competence and accountability, in accordance with the NMC Code of Conduct.
  • Work unsupervised and use your own initiative; understanding your own limitations and requesting support when necessary or required.

Education and Experience Requirements

Our Nurses play a pivotal role in supporting our customers to move forward with their lives, so well support you through a formal training programme to enable you to carry out quality, sensitive and respectful functional assessments.

Youll be comfortable working to targets, open to feedback and have good IT skills, including the ability to type at a reasonable pace along with having excellent communication skills, both oral and written, as well as being confident in working with a wide range of p and the ability to handle challenging situations. Were looking for nurses who are keen to learn and take a proactive approach to this.

Youll need to demonstrate your NMC registration and continuous professional development in line with their requirements. Previous experience of functional or disability assessment is desirable but not essential.

Due to COVID 19 all our Nurses are currently undertaking telephone assessments until we can resume face-to-face assessments.

CHDA Statement

Maximus is committed to developing, maintaining and supporting a culture of equality and diversity in employment in which our employees as well as candidates for employment are treated equitably. We understand that a diverse workforce adds to our competitive advantage; and as such, we aim to ensure that job applicants do not receive less favourable treatment on the grounds of sex, race, marital status, disability, age, part-time or fixed term contract status, sexual orientation or religion, or are disadvantaged by conditions or requirements that cannot be shown to be justifiable. Advertisements for posts will include sufficiently clear and accurate information to enable potential applicants to assess their own suitability for the post.

Where reasonable, we will review and consider adjustments for those applicants who express a requirement for them during the recruitment process.

