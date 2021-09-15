Naruto Goes Viral Thanks to 2021 Met Gala Meme
Naruto recently became viral online thanks to a Met Gala 2021 meme that hilariously reminded fans of one character's unique ninja technique. The annual fashion event happened this week, and people around the world checked to see what crazy outfits would show up at the event. Many celebrities got the world's attention, and one star's outfit inspired an anime fan to create a meme featuring Shikimaru Nara, one of the characters from Masashi Kishimoto's popular shonen series.epicstream.com
