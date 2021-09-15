CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Relief Waking Night Support Workers

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX149_0bwqbYgJ00

Creative Support is a high quality provider of support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. Employing over 5,200 staff members, we are continuing to grow at a fast pace nationally and are looking for dedicated, caring Relief Waking Night Support Workers to join our staff team in the Carlisle area.

We are looking to build on our team of experienced support staff providing care to older adults living in a residential care home and in their own homes in Extra Care settings in Carlisle. The services support service users, some of whom have dementia. The services focus on promoting independence, maintaining dignity, encouraging inclusion and supporting general health and wellbeing in a positive manner.

As a Relief Waking Night Support Worker you will provide support on an emotional and practical level with personal care needs, household tasks, medication, diet and nutrition, healthy living and encourage residents to engage with social activities.

You must be a warm, caring and trustworthy individual who is committed to the welfare of others.

Due to the range and abilities of service users in the Carlisle area you will need to be familiar with or willing to train to a high level of understanding and empathy to support older adults with dementia.

This is a Relief Support Worker position which enables you to pick up shifts at a time that suits you, which is ideal for fitting around personal commitments, study or caring responsibilities.

Experience is essential for our Relief Support Worker roles.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Intensive Needs Night Worker

Hours – 36 Location – Lincoln Based with the requirement to travel across Lincolnshire when needed. Nacro have a brand new contact starting in Lincolnshire, this contract has created a broad range of new and exciting positions, it couldn’t be a better opportunity to come and join us!. Who are...
HOMELESS
Record-Journal

LETTERS: Support for Meriden’s Rohde, and support for workers

I’m writing in response to your article about Michael Rohde’s comments on Facebook, which drew a fiery reaction from local Republicans zealously loyal to the delusional post-Trumpian notions about vaccine mandates and the January 6th insurrection against our democratic system. Mr. Rohde’s Facebook comments were direct and assertive, but far...
MERIDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Creative Support#Extra Care#Relief Support Worker#Covid
WDIO-TV

Northland Red Cross volunteers supporting Ida relief

Two Northland volunteers with the American Red Cross started their trip down to Louisiana Friday to join other volunteers in Hurricane Ida relief efforts. "We're going to go down to help out with the feeding operation,” explained volunteer Dave Snetsinger. “Since they don't have power, a lot of people don't have electricity right now. They aren't able to cook their own meals, and we're just going there to help out.
CHARITIES
Kansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Jobs
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
Who What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This mental health drug may harm your brain health

Until the 1990s, antipsychotic medications were primarily given to people with schizophrenia. But since then their use has expanded to major depression and a range of pediatric, adult, and geriatric disorders, including anxiety, insomnia, and autism, for which one in five patients are prescribed anti-psychotics. Because it is believed that...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy