Creative Support is a high quality provider of support to individuals with a wide range of care needs. Employing over 5,200 staff members, we are continuing to grow at a fast pace nationally and are looking for dedicated, caring Relief Waking Night Support Workers to join our staff team in the Carlisle area.

We are looking to build on our team of experienced support staff providing care to older adults living in a residential care home and in their own homes in Extra Care settings in Carlisle. The services support service users, some of whom have dementia. The services focus on promoting independence, maintaining dignity, encouraging inclusion and supporting general health and wellbeing in a positive manner.

As a Relief Waking Night Support Worker you will provide support on an emotional and practical level with personal care needs, household tasks, medication, diet and nutrition, healthy living and encourage residents to engage with social activities.

You must be a warm, caring and trustworthy individual who is committed to the welfare of others.

Due to the range and abilities of service users in the Carlisle area you will need to be familiar with or willing to train to a high level of understanding and empathy to support older adults with dementia.

This is a Relief Support Worker position which enables you to pick up shifts at a time that suits you, which is ideal for fitting around personal commitments, study or caring responsibilities.

Experience is essential for our Relief Support Worker roles.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.