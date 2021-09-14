Here’s How To Write A Spell That Manifests *Exactly* What You Want Out Of Life
If you think that magic is only meant for those who are spiritually or psychically gifted, you're wrong. I'm a firm believer that every single person on the planet can tap into their own magical reserve and bless their lives. In fact, you probably cast spells all the time without even realizing it. When you toss a coin into a fountain and make a wish, you're casting a spell. When you set your intentions during a session of meditation, you're casting a spell. Even when you pray at night, it could be seen as conjuring magic into your life. It flows through you like it flows through all living things. Magic can mean whatever you want it to mean. If you don't realize how much of a wizard you already are, start believing and see what happens. Knowing how to write a spell to manifest what you want out of life will help you realize that magic can come to your aid anytime, anywhere.www.elitedaily.com
