This week's Weighing In with David Mirikitani: Episode 211 has been posted and can be viewed at this time. The main topic for the show is a look back at the athletes and storylines from the Senior World Team Trials in Lincoln, Neb. this past weekend. There were 22 spots on the U.S. Senior World Team for the Oslo World Championships up for grabs. The panel looks at all three styles and cover all the highlights from two great days of action.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO