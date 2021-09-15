Crome
This all-day spot on James Street specialises in French Toast, and by that we mean the menu is literally just French toast, both savoury and sweet, and it’s the place you’ll be grateful for when you’re walking around Oxford Street after dinner looking for a sit-down dessert, or when you get a salted caramel French toast craving any time of the day. The space is small but mighty, with sofa seating, neon signs, and towers of French toast. Yes, it's all very Instagrammable, but it’s also a lot more than that. The thick slices of toast are fried in butter, while maintaining a perfectly fluffy centre, and then topped with things like caramelised banana and biscoff spread, or stuffed with Nutella and topped with brownie pieces and caramel popcorn. Yes, it’s OTT, and yes, it’s delicious.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0