We Peruvians love our bread and are used to having it every day for breakfast, snacks, and accompanying lunch and dinner. While there aren’t very many Peruvian bakeries in South Florida (and the few that exist mainly specialize in pastries), Kendall’s L’Arte Bianco Bakery fills the void. This is perhaps the only place in all of South Florida where you can regularly buy pan francés rolls, the daily bread of Lima that is said to be the model for a perfectly shaped butt: round with a deep crease down the middle. I typically get at least a dozen to keep in my freezer, and after a few minutes in the toaster oven, you’ll get the crispy crust and soft inside that make this bread a beloved mainstay on Limeños’ tables. The chancay bread here is also excellent - soft and sweet, these eggy rolls feature just a hint of aniseed and make really great hamburger buns.

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO