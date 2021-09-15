CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Merrill Park Apartments

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrill Park Neighborhood, studios, one and two bedrooms with flexible month to month leasing, heat and internet included, laundry on site, underground parking. General Rental Requirements: Must have rental references of 12 months within the last twelve months from a landlord. No evictions (unless paid/dismissed) Monthly income should be minimum two the three times monthly rent depending on utilities included. Students: must be full time with proof of enrollment in current/upcoming.

www.matctimes.com

