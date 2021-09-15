SUNY Delhi Fraternity To Host Suicide Prevention Event

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Next weekend, the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting its ‘Out of the Darkness Walk.’ The annual event, aimed at raising awareness for suicide prevention will be taking place on Sunday, September 12 at Highmark Stadium. Organizers say that The Out of the Darkness Experience is a “journey of remembrance, hope, and support” that helps provide a community opportunity to bring people together and acknowledge the ways that suicide and mental illness have affected them. (Courtesy: AFSP) Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. and the event will begin at 10:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Parking at Highmark Stadium will cost $10, with proceeds benefitting the foundation. Click here to register and to find more information.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO