CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Germantown, WI

N113 W15513 Francese Dr.

MATC Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 bedroom in Germantown!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with heat, appliances, and a/c in a clean, quiet building. Over-sized kitchen with lots of cupboards. Beautiful ceramic tile in kitchen and carpeted floors in living room. Bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. Great location with easy access to Germantown shopping. There are coin operated washers and dryers and storage in the basement. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee. Includes 2 parking spaces!!

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire Monday at a university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Germantown, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Wi Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy