Student Snapshot: Daisheau Player ’22

So far at Dickinson, Student Senate President Daisheau Player ’22 has completed intensive and very different internships, including one centering on surgery robotics and lab protocol at Johns Hopkins University. She's also volunteered and learned about cultural history in Hawaii, served as class president and director of student life for Student Senate, and helped shape Dickinson through all-college committees. She also plays club basketball, leads campus tours and shares insights from her time at Dickinson as a peer mentor.