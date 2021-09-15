CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Leaf Sawmill Tour

Local forest landowners are invited to a tour of the Silver Leaf Sawmill, 542 Tobias Rd., Elmira to learn about forestry services, logging contractors, harvesting systems, sawmill operations, & the partnership we all share in sustainably managing our northern hardwoods together. For more info or to register, contact Kama Ross: 231-256-9783 or kama.ross@macd.org.

