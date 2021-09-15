Silver Leaf Sawmill Tour

Situated in one of the most coveted North Los Altos cul-de-sacs, 648 Leaf Court boasts a 9 year old, 3 bdrm + office, single-story Craftsman home rebuilt to the studs in 2012. Enjoy the majestic, mature oak trees as you meander to your new home and enjoy the tranquility of this quiet location. Whether you're looking for that basketball-friendly street or a place to relax after a long day, you've found the right fit! Meticulously maintained & designed for the true entertainer, your new home provides the modern, great room layout ideal for hosting while also including a separate family room for more intimate settings. The kitchen is the ultimate center of the house ready for memory making! Spacious, bright rooms + office nook for work-from-home lifestyle. Thoughtfully designed backyard with large pergola with built-in fireplace, TV and built-in kitchen. Close to downtown Los Altos, Santa Rita Elementary, Egan Middle and so much more! Not often will a home of this caliber be available.
