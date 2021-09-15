Sanofi Shutters Principia's San Francisco Labs Days After BTK Failure
When Sanofi acquired Principia Biopharma in 2020 for $3.68 billion, many analysts were skeptical, with Kerrisdale Capital calling Principia’s pipeline “worthless.” Not much has happened since to change their minds. On September 9, the company announced that its Phase III PEGASUS trial of rilzabrutinib for pemphigus flunked the study, failing to meet primary or key secondary endpoints. The drug was part of the Principia acquisition.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0