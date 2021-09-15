CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

North Country man faced with felony sex offense charges in Jefferson County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAMELIA & LERAY- A North Country man is faced with several felony accusations stemming from an alleged sex offense case in Jefferson County. Shortly before 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police in Watertown arrested and charged Tyler A. Hanson, 29, of Carthage, NY with three felony counts of criminal sex act in the third-degree and two felony counts of rape in the third-degree. These charges stem from the town of Pamelia,

