North Country man faced with felony sex offense charges in Jefferson County
PAMELIA & LERAY- A North Country man is faced with several felony accusations stemming from an alleged sex offense case in Jefferson County. Shortly before 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police in Watertown arrested and charged Tyler A. Hanson, 29, of Carthage, NY with three felony counts of criminal sex act in the third-degree and two felony counts of rape in the third-degree. These charges stem from the town of Pamelia,flackbroadcasting.com
