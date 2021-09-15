Money on the Move: September 8 – 14
Ramping up following the Labor Day holiday, funds are flowing fast and free into these life sciences companies. How can a mammoth become a startup “unicorn?” When it snags $195 million in financing, launching its total valuation to more than $1 billion. Mammoth Biosciences will use the funds to build and broaden its stable of next-generation CRISPR products to detect and cure various diseases. The California startup is focused on permanent genetic cures in vivo and ex vivo therapies, with the goal of increasing access to therapies and democratizing disease detection with on-demand diagnostics.www.biospace.com
Comments / 0