(Published in The Norman Trans...

Case No. PB-2021-746 All creditors having claims against Suzanne England, deceased, are required to present the same, with a description of all security interests and other collateral, if any, held by each creditor with respect to each claim, to the named Personal Representative at the office of the attorney for the Personal Representative, David F. Howell, 1840 S. Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, Oklahoma 73130, on or before the presentment date of the 15th day of November, 2021, or the same will be forever barred.