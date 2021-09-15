CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Opening Reception - A Wild Heart

 5 days ago

A New Collection by Heather Harrington. Enjoy sweet treats & lemonade from 1-5pm, or grab a complimentary glass of wine from 5-7pm. Harrington will be releasing her new abstract beach series paintings, inspired by her love of Lake Michigan beaches. An art bar will be set up for you to stop in & make your own goods. The show runs through Sept. 20.

