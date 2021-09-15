Opening Reception - A Wild Heart

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Cedars Union will present "Whereabouts," its second exhibition in its 200 square foot pop-up space S14. The show explores the ways in which people connect to places with artworks that bring together nature, culture, and history, highlighting how environment actively shapes identity. Accompanying members’ work is an interactive piece inviting visitors to tell their own place-based story through the use of maps and stickers. The color-coded stickers, attached to questions such as “Where are you from?” and “Where do you miss?” allow the viewer to add their life’s journey to the exhibition.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO