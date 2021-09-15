1904 Byron St, Henrico, VA 23222

YOU MUST WATCH THE VIDEO to get a true feel for the inside! Amazing home. This is a unique, one of a kind, move in ready BEAUTY. So much custom woodwork and personal touches that make this an oasis and perfect place to escape and enjoy "staying in" for a while. Pull into the driveway and notice the well maintained yard and maintenance free exterior, with vinyl windows and beautiful roof. Inside, the solid surface floors, awesome kitchen, spiral staircase, exposed brick, beautiful reclaimed wood, 2 bathrooms, clawfoot tub, master suite, hidden walk in closet and so much more invite you to live in a home that "looks like it was ripped out of the pages of a magazine". Roof, windows, HVAC and water heater are 6 years old. Mini-split (upstairs heat and a/c) is 3 years old. Staircase was reclaimed (from Caravatis downtown.) This is Henrico County living with the feeling of the fan for much less $.