Man arrested for alleged felony larceny in Lowville, Troopers say

LOWVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley is faced with a felony accusation stemming from reports of an alleged larceny in Lewis County, authorities say. Just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police in Lowville said they arrested and charged Brett M. Bruneau, 31, of Mohawk, NY with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree, according to information posted via the daily blotter.