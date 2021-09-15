CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for alleged felony larceny in Lowville, Troopers say

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley is faced with a felony accusation stemming from reports of an alleged larceny in Lewis County, authorities say. Just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the New York State Police in Lowville said they arrested and charged Brett M. Bruneau, 31, of Mohawk, NY with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree, according to information posted via the daily blotter.

